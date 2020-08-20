Ryan Vowles secured 10 grade 9s as he picked up his GCSE results at Pilton Community College. Picture: Pilton Community College Ryan Vowles secured 10 grade 9s as he picked up his GCSE results at Pilton Community College. Picture: Pilton Community College

Headteacher Graham Hill said the school was proud of what the class of 2020 had achieved throughout an uncertain time.

Among the successes were Ryan Vowles, who secured 10 grade 9 results, and Eve Williams, who achieved nine of the highest grades.

Nena Manoj celebrated seven 9s and Sam Allix earned five.

Mr Hill said: “The class of 2020 were a fantastic year group and we are very proud of what they have achieved during their five years with us at Pilton.

“They have worked incredibly hard and maintained a resilient and positive attitude throughout this recent uncertain time. They have supported each other and the community during lockdown.

“We are extremely proud that the vast majority of students have received the grades that will allow them to access the courses and pathways they have chosen moving forward.

“We wish all of our students continued success as they move forward onto the next phase of their lives.”