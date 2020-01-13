The team of Year 9 pupils from the school will now take their place in this year's The Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition.

The team of Hatty Rousseau, Isabelle Thake, Kyson-Ashley Stockton, Noor Ahmed, Amy Dunbavin and Eleanor Braddock caught the judges' eyes to win the South West regional heats with their eco hotel project entitled 'Hotelly Green'.

Dr Hilary Leevers, chief executive of EngineeringUK said: "The team from Pilton Community College really impressed the judges with their project and we're excited to see how they do at the UK finals.

"It is a huge achievement to progress to this stage of The Competition and they should be incredibly proud to take up their place and compete at The Big Bang Fair in March 2020."

The competition finals will be held at Birmingham's NEC.