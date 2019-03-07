On March 4, 1969, the then Bishop of Exeter, Bishop Robert, officially opened the doors at Pilton Bluecoat school to the children from three local schools which had recently closed.

Pilton Church School, Bluecoat Boys school and the Girls National school pupils all came to join the brand new school..

Fifty years to the very day the current Bishop of Exeter, also called Bishop Robert, joined staff old and new, children and special guests for a very special day of celebration.

The opening of Pilton Bluecoat on March 4, 1969.

The day started with a celebration assembly led by headteacher Ian Thomas and the Bishop of Exeter.

The school was lucky to be joined by two of the original teachers from 1969, John Yelland and Lyn Graham as well as ex heads Paul Mulligan and Dick Chamings.

In the afternoon the school opened their doors again to even more friends of the school, ex pupils and the local Pilton community.

Students at Pilton Bluecoat school celebrating its 50th birthday.

A display in the hall had people chattering excitedly when they found themselves and their families amongst the old photographs.

The afternoon was relaxing and full of fun, the school choir sang while old friendships were renewed over tea and cakes.

At the end of the day every child was given a commemorative mug.

Students at Pilton Bluecoat school celebrating its 50th birthday with two of the original teachers: Lyn Graham and John Yelland.

Mr Thomas said: “I am very proud to be part of Pilton Bluecoat School, today’s events have given us the opportunity to learn about the schools rich history.”