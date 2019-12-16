It is the highest rating a school can achieve from its Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS), which is carried out for all CofE schools in a similar way to Ofsted.

The rigorous inspection focused on seven strands, including the school's vision and leadership, progress of the pupils, relationships with the community, opportunities for the exploration of spirituality, and the impact the school has on a global basis.

In their report following the November 12 visit, the inspectors said: "Leaders are passionate about enabling vulnerable pupils to flourish. They make bold decisions to give pupils a new start, raising their belief in their own talents.

"The vision has inspired outstanding partnerships with a number of global communities which have transformed pupils' understanding of difference, disadvantage and deprivation leading them to becoming articulate advocates for change.

"The school is recognised as a centre of excellence for its teaching in RE by the diocese and beyond."

Headteacher Ian Thomas said "It has taken a huge team effort to be now recognised as 'excellent' by the Church of England and I am fully aware that this could not have been achieved without the support, skills and commitment of everyone connected with the school.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the children, staff, governors, parents and the community for continuing to make Pilton Bluecoat Academy the excellent school we all know it to be."

The purpose of the inspection was to evaluate key issues such as how effective is the schools distinctive Christian vision, established and promoted by leadership at all levels, in enabling all pupils and adults to flourish.

Earlier this year, Pilton Bluecoat Academy celebrated 50 years since the opening of Pilton Bluecoat school, formed from the intake of three local schools which had closed (Pilton Church School, Bluecoat Boys school and the Girls National school).

The Right Reverend Robert Atwell, Bishop of Exeter, joined staff, children and guests for a special day of celebration, which also featured many previous members of staff, pupils and friends of the Pilton Bluecoat Academy.