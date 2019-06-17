Officers said there was an altercation between two women in the street at Westaway Heights, Pilton, on Tuesday, June 11 around 2.40-2.50pm.

It is alleged one of the women was punched in the face by the other. The victim was then pulled to the ground and further kicked and punched.

The victim, aged 22, sustained facial injuries. It is believed the pair are known to each other.

Police are seeking witnesses and are particularly keen to trace an unknown man who went to the victim's aid as he may have vital information.

Anyone who has information to assist with the investigation is asked to contact police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/051725/19.