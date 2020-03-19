This year’s event was scheduled for Saturday, May 16, but has now been postponed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is hoped the festival will still go ahead at a later date.

Tickets which have already been bought will still be valid for the new date, but there are no refunds at this stage.

The bill includes a headline DJ set from Judge Jules, as well as performances from acts such as Dr Meaker, Showhawk Duo and Skatatones.

Children’s TV legends Dick and Dom are also on the bill as event hosts, and dance troupe Boogie Storm were set to make an appearance.

A statement from Pigstock said: “In light of the worlds epidemic, the government advice on gatherings and uncertainty of the risks involved with outside events, we have decided to postpone pigstock until things are safer.”