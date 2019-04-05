Pig on the Beach is the second establishment to open by the owners of Pig on the Hill.

It has opened at Latitude 51 on Westward Ho! village green, and features a bar with log burner, glass-covered outdoor area and a first-floor restaurant with panoramic sea views.

Pig on the Beach is also home to a wood-fired pizza take-away, run by artisan pizza business Pig and Olive.

Owner Matt Samuel first opened Pig on the Hill in 2013, and hopes the new eatery will expand on this success.

Inside the new Pig on the Beach in Westward Ho! Inside the new Pig on the Beach in Westward Ho!

“We’ll be serving from 12pm-10pm; we wanted to be able to offer food a bit later,” he said.

“We’ll also be offering things like our Sunday Roast Club, which has all the bits of a roast dinner on a pie, or our Saturday Breakfast Club.

“This week has been our soft opening but we’re having a proper celebration on April 10 and we’re definitely here to stay.”

Simon Harris, owner of Pig and Olive, said he was excited about the new venture.

“It’s a step into something different for us,” he said.

“The location is just second-to-none and we’re very excited to see how it goes.”

Pig and Olive also runs a number of pop-ups, as well as serving pizza from its home the other end of Westward Ho! at the Ridge Cafe.

On Wednesday, April 10, Pig on the Beach will be hosting a special opening night with a performance by Gary Stringer from Reef.

Everyone is welcome to come along for the evening and enjoy some drinks and food.