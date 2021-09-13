PICTURES: Women 'Walk Taller Than The Trees' at Nightwalk 2021

Published: 1:53 PM September 13, 2021

Nearly 1,000 ladies stepped out on Saturday night to help local people being cared for by North Devon Hospice.

The annual Nightwalk event made a welcome return at a brand-new venue, the stunning grounds of RHS Rosemoor, as women were asked to walk taller than the trees to support local care.

Nightwalk was cancelled in 2020, along with all North Devon Hospice fundraising events, due to the Covid pandemic, so organisers said it was wonderful to see women coming together for the cause once more. “This has been such a tough time for everybody, so Nightwalk felt even more special this year,” said Ali Hunt of North Devon Hospice.

“It was wonderful to bring people together safely to share an experience like this. I was inspired to see so many women stepping out, in support of the local people being cared for by our hospice.”

For Lauren Lawson from Fremington, it was a night to remember as she took part to celebrate on her 31st birthday, she said: “We thought it would be a really good thing to do, to raise money for our local hospice. One of our Nightwalk team is a nurse at the hospice, so we know what an amazing place it is and we wanted to give something back.

“We loved the lights and the entertainment. Everyone was in such a brilliant mood and the atmosphere was great. For me personally, I was motivated to talk part because a lovely lady who lives near me had spent some time in the hospice and has sadly passed away recently, so I was doing it in her memory.”

Joan Trewin from Bude took part with her best friend and said: “It's been absolutely brilliant, so well organised. My favourite part was through the woods with all the lights leading the way. After all this time it’s nice to be doing something together, to be free and outside with other people. I’ve done Nightwalk before, and one of our friends has recently been diagnosed with cancer so we feel like we are walking for her. It has been a fantastic night and we look forward to coming back next year.”

For Dawn Haywood from Northam, it was third time lucky attempting to take part in Nightwalk: “I’ve always wanted to do it. I’d booked in twice before but happened to need an operation both times, so I’m thrilled to finally take part this year.”

“We loved the whole evening; it was more than I expected and I was very impressed. Everybody was very friendly and there was lots of support all the way round. We loved the lit-up trees, the dancers, the singing, the music… all of it! I can’t describe how lovely it feels to be doing something like this with other people after so long.”

The new venue of RHS Rosemoor allowed for a stunning route to be created, which not only featured the beauty of the gardens but plenty of other memorable moments too.

“We tried to give people a magical experience and hopefully everybody enjoyed it.” said Ali Hunt. “Rosemoor on its own is an exquisite place and we built on that with lights, dancers, musicians, installations and incredible projection thanks to Blackbeam Cinematic.

“We’re so grateful to all our volunteers and the sponsors who made this possible. This includes headliner sponsors Webbers as well as Banbury’s, Beaconside House, Evans Plumbing and Heating SW Ltd, HolidayCottages.co.uk, Kingsley School, M&E Alarms, RHS Rosemoor, TDK-Lambda UK Ltd, Thomas Westcott Chartered Accountants and Torch Farm & Equine Vets.”

Ali added: “Our biggest thanks go to all those ladies who took part in Nightwalk and raised money for the cause. They really did walk tall, taller than the trees, to show how much they care about the patients and families we support.

For more photos and video from the event, check out nightwalk.co.uk.