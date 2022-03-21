PICTURES: The return of Daffodil Day at Hartland Abbey

For the first time in four years Hartland Abbey’s Daffodil Day returned on Sunday, March 20.

Storm Eunice caused havoc on the abbey’s grounds but huge efforts were made to clear up the extensive storm damage.

The Abbey has had a massive spring clean and is ready to welcome visitors again.

Daffodil Day at Hartland Abbey - Credit: Natasha du Cros

Daffodils are looking beautiful, primroses and myrtle are filling the air with scent, magnolias are unfurling, camellias are in full bloom and Kath and Jo of The Old Kitchens Tea Room are back to baking their delicious homemade cakes and scones.

“Everyone at Hartland Abbey, after two years of covid disruption, was really excited to be opening again for Daffodil Day,” said Hartland Abbey’s Angela Stucley.

“The gardens are looking wonderfully spring like and we are really enjoyed welcoming visitors again and lots of dogs! I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came out.”

Details on other upcoming events at Hartland Abbey are available via www.hartlandabbey.com.

