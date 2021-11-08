PICTURES: Sunday's Bideford 10 mile race

On Sunday, November 7, is Bideford Amateur Athletics Club's popular Bideford 10 Mile race attracted runners and supporters from across the south west to the town.

This year the race attracted runners of all abilities, including some super quick competitors and even an Olympic athlete.

The 1st male winner was Ronnie Richmond, 2nd was Luke Grainger and the 1st female winner was Hannah Taunton.

Pictures from Bideford Amateur Athletics Club's 2021 Bideford 10 Mile race - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Hannah Taunton, who is from Taunton, was a special guest. She won a bronze medal in this year's Tokyo Paralympics.

The race started at 10.30am; with spectators invited to watch the race, support the runners and Bideford's long-standing athletic club.

A section of Kinglsey Road, the Quay and Bideford's Long Bridge were briefly closed to traffic for the race start. The race continued on the B3233 towards Instow, along Instow seafront and rejoined the B3233 until West Yelland. The race then returned to Bideford along the Tarka Trail.

Pictures from Bideford Amateur Athletics Club's 2021 Bideford 10 Mile race - Credit: Graham Hobbs

The patience and support of the public were appreciated on the day by Bideford Amateur Athletic Club and the race runners.

