PICTURES: Storm Eunice batters Westward Ho!

Intrepid local photographer Graham Hobbs braved the high winds to capture these stunning images of Storm Eunice battering Westward Ho! Seafront this morning.

The south west has been battered by gale force winds caused by Storm Eunice today – winds were at their strongest in coastal areas between 7am to 12pm this morning, with gusts of 90-100mph in some areas.

Storm Eunice batters Westward Ho! - Credit: Graham Hobbs

The strong winds are also expected to continue over the weekend, with the Met Office extending the Red Weather Warning into the South East for the rest of today (February 18) and a new Amber Weather Warning in place for tomorrow.

Taw Bridge, Barnstaple, is now closed to all vehicles. Other bridges may also be affected. Wind speeds are being constantly monitored, so please check before you travel.

If you must travel during a bridge closure please plan your journey, find a safer alternative route, and leave extra time.

The high winds will also affect some other services and all of Devon’s recycling centres are closed today (Friday, February 18).

