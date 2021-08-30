PICTURES: Spectacular bonfire in Torrington marks 400th anniversary of the Mayflower
- Credit: Andy Davey Photography
Torrington residents and visitors to the town were treated to a day of fun and activities on Saturday, topped off with spectacular fireworks display and the burning of an impressive replica of the Mayflower.
On Saturday, August 28, Torrington hosted North Devon’s biggest ever table top sale, live music, art exhibitions and tours of the newly re-vamped museum.
The day’s celebrations culminated in commemorating the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower to America with the burning of a replica of the Mayflower ship at the Old Bowling Green.
The festivities started at 5pm with live music and an official welcome from the Torrington Cavaliers, the amazing team of volunteers who built the incredibly detailed Mayflower replica.
After sunset the sky above Torrington was lit up with a spectacular pyro-musical and the lighting of the bonfire.
An incredible firework finale finished off what is hoped to have been a truly entertaining day for all the family.
All funds raised from the event will help to support many local charities, more details can be found on the Great Torrington Cavaliers website, http://www.torrington-cavaliers.co.uk/
