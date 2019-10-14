Taking on Mission: Unbreakable 2019. Picture: Karolina Andreasova Taking on Mission: Unbreakable 2019. Picture: Karolina Andreasova

The annual charity commando challenge, which has grown each year, was a complete sell out for the first time.

It is hoped that this year the event will raise as much as £80,000 for the charity, helping to provide vital care for those local people and their families facing a life limiting illness.

The challenge took intrepid contestants in a 10 kilometre course with race headquarters at North Molton Sports Club.

The course was designed in conjunction with 24 Commando Royal Engineers, based at RMB Chivenor and invited participants to wade through iced water, crawl through mud under barbed wire and leap over raging fire pits.

There were also five brand new obstacles for 2019 including The Travelator, which made for a tough challenge for weary legs at the finish line.

One of those who conquered the challenge was Mark Roome, Partner at law firm Wollens. The firm were once again the headline sponsors of this year's Mission:Unbreakable.

Mr Roome has taken part every year and said at the finish line: "This was the best one yet! I loved all the new obstacles as they brought a different dimension to the course, and because the event was a sell-out with 900 people taking part, there was an extra buzz at the start and finish area."

"It is a genuinely tough challenge, so going through it as a team really brings you together. North Devon Hospice, and what it stands for, is close to all our hearts, so that was motivation enough for us."

Jess Burford Redgrove, from the hospice fundraising team, added: "The efforts of everyone at Mission:Unbreakable will make a real difference to the hospice.

"Each participant will be raising funds and together we hope to reach the £80,000 mark. This would allow us to provide vital care to local people who are facing the end of life, as well as providing support to their loved ones.

"It was incredible have 900 people signed up this year, and word is spreading about what a fantastic experience Mission:Unbreakable is. But it's only possible thanks to an army of volunteers on the day, the help of North Molton Sports Club and generous landowners along the route like Norman Kellaway and Margaret Mason.

"That's not to mention our major sponsors such as Wollens, dryrobe, Simpkins Edwards, Gym Active, Advanced Scaffolding, Atlas Packaging, Holiday Cottages, Highbullen Hotel, Pure Dental Centre and Specsavers Barnstaple.

"We're also grateful for the incredible support of 2 4 Commando Royal Engineers, while the biggest shout out goes to the fearless competitors who tackled the course. You are inspirational. Thank you."

To find out more about taking on other challenge events in aid of North Devon Hospice, visit www.northdevonhospice.org.uk or call the fundraising team on 01271 347232.

