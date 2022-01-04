Have you ever organised an event by accident? Well just over two years ago that’s exactly what happened to Tessa McLean when she set up Ilfracombe’s Christmas Day Dip.

Tessa swims throughout the year without a wetsuit and since she was spending the day in Ilfracombe where her mother lives, she wanted to have a swim on Christmas morning.

Ilfracombe Christmas Day Dip 2021 - Credit: Fields of Light Photography

Tessa said: “It’s always more fun to have company when swimming especially on Christmas Day so I put a notice up on the local Facebook Group to see if anyone wanted to join me.”

The next few weeks were a hive of activity getting risk assessments completed to get permission to swim in the harbour from Georgina Carlo-Platt the Harbour Master, talking to volunteer kayakers who provided some in water safety support.

Although the event looked to be gaining momentum Tessa was very unsure what the turnout would actually be.

“Even on Christmas morning I had no idea how many people would be coming; it might have just been me and the wonderful volunteer kayakers,” Tessa said.

Ilfracombe Christmas Day Dip 2021 - Credit: Fields of Light Photography

Her fears were unfounded though because as the sun came out so crowds of people descended on the harbour.

About eighty people ran into the sea mostly in fancy dress, lots of silly hats to the sound of much squealing, shouting and laughter.

Large numbers of people were supporting from the quays and Annie and Paul Flavell shook a bucket and collected donations for the RNLI from everyone present

Ilfracombe Christmas Day Dip 2021 - Credit: Fields of Light Photography

Obviously Covid got in the way of everyone’s Christmas plans in 2020 but this year the Ilfracombe Christmas Day Dip was back!

2021’s Christmas Day Dip took place at 10.30am on Christmas morning. Tessa pointed out that ‘it doesn’t really matter if it’s raining because if you’re getting in the sea you’ll be getting wet anyway!’.

Ilfracombe Christmas Day Dip 2021 - Credit: Fields of Light Photography

There is a JustGiving page for anyone who would like to donate to the RNLI www.justgiving.com/fundraising/IlfracombeRNLICDD

