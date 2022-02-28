Hundreds of local rugby fans stepped out this weekend in support of fellow North Devonians who are facing the end of their life, or the loss of a loved one. The Rugby Ramble sponsored walk took place in Barnstaple on Saturday, raising funds to help local patients and families who are being cared for by North Devon Hospice.

En route. - Credit: North Devon Hospice

Rock Park - Credit: North Devon Hospice

The event, kindly sponsored by Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd., was a complete sell-out and involved a scenic 5-mile sponsored walk, complete with beer stops for rehydration purposes! At the finish line at Barnstaple Rugby Club, everyone enjoyed a curry and the crunch Six Nations game between England and Wales on the big screens.

Rock Park - Credit: North Devon Hospice

It is hoped that as much as £20,000 could be raised, once all sponsorship from walkers is collected, which will help local people going through the toughest times. The funds will allow North Devon Hospice to provide specialist care to those with life-limiting illnesses like cancer, while also giving emotional support to their whole family.

Riverfront - Credit: North Devon Hospice

Jadeen Lowe, from North Devon Hospice, said it was a day to remember. “We’re humbled by the way local rugby fans have got behind the Rugby Ramble, making it a complete sell-out again. It was a great day, with everyone enjoying a sausage roll at the start then enjoying the scenic walk. After so long apart, it was lovely to bring people together again. We really enjoyed watching all the action on the big screens and everyone was even happier to see an England win. We’d like to thank our headline sponsors, Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd, and all the other local companies who supported the event, for making this possible.”

Team Griffiths - Credit: North Devon Hospice

Jadeen added, “To see over 250 people stepping out to show their support was heart-warming. We’re also grateful to those who made this event possible. As well as headline sponsors Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd., we were supported by James Electrics Contracting Ltd, SWM & Waste Recycling, Brightsea Print Group, Barnstaple Round Table, Savona Foodservice, St Austell Brewery, The Park Hotel and Barnstaple Rugby Club. Thanks also go to our amazing volunteers who helped out on the day, we couldn’t do this without you.”

Riverfront - Credit: North Devon Hospice

En Route - Credit: North Devon Hospice

Nigel Rayer was one of those who took part. He is currently being supported by North Devon Hospice as he has a cancer diagnosis. “I’ve just started another round of chemotherapy treatment, but I’m very glad the side effects didn’t stop me from taking part!” he said. “The whole route was really enjoyable. I walked when I could, then relied on my friends to push me in the wheelchair when I was struggling. It was great to see friends who I hadn’t seen since before lockdown as well as chatting and joking with people on the route. There was a fantastic atmosphere and it has given me wonderful memories to look back on.

Raising money for the hospice was my motivation, because what they do for me and others is so important.”

Finish line curry and pint - Credit: North Devon Gazette

Matt Watts from Barnstaple Round Table also thoroughly enjoyed the event. “It was a brilliant day blessed with gorgeous weather. Barnstaple Round Table have sponsored the Rugby Ramble event for a number of years, as well as taking part ourselves. We all know of someone who has needed the support of North Devon Hospice, so this is a great way to support the cause.”

Team Barnstaple Round Table - Credit: North Devon Hospice

One group who thoroughly enjoyed taking part was a works team from headline sponsors Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd. Huw Owen, who is Project Manager on the company’s A361 North Devon Link Road Scheme, said: “We’ve had a fantastic day out, everyone really enjoyed themselves. It was really nice to be able to do something like this together after everything we’ve all been through in the last two years. Simple things like having a walk and a chat, or enjoying a game of rugby together, are really important for your wellbeing. So today was absolutely brilliant all round. We are proud as a company to have been involved in this event to help make it possible. We hope everyone taking part raised lots of sponsorship for North Devon Hospice, because there are so many local people who rely on the care they provide. They can’t do it without us all playing our part.”

Find out how you can support those being cared for by the hospice by visiting northdevonhospice.org.uk.