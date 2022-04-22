News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

PICTURES: Huge fire engulfs abandoned Ilfracombe building

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 8:08 PM April 22, 2022
Updated: 8:09 PM April 22, 2022
The abandoned building is in Torrs Park Road

The abandoned building is in Torrs Park Road - Credit: John Clemence

A large fire has engulfed an abandoned building in Ilfracombe this evening. 

The incident, attended by at least nine fire engines, is taking place on Torrs Park Road, Parkway. 

According to reports from the scene the building’s roof has now collapsed and photographs show a huge plume of smoke rising above the town.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were first called about the blaze at around 4.15pm today (April 22). 

Police have created a cordon around the area and are asking motorists to avoid Torrs Park Road.

The Gazette has contacted Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service for more information, check back for updates. 

Ilfracombe News
North Devon News

