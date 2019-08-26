Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

On Sunday, August 25, floats and walking revellers gathered to take part in the annual festivities organised by Ilfracombe Lions Club.

As ever there was a wide range of topical and timeless entries, including one by enterprising youngsters Finn Dymond and Sam Legge.

Their entry as two incarnations of Spider-Man was conceived and put together entirely unassisted - and as a result they won first place in the children's walking group category.

Plus there were pirates, crumpets courtesy of Ilfracombe WI, the stars of Small Pond Production's October show Calamity Jane and an entire cast of Cats from Rebecca Varley Dance Academy too.

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

There was also a very topical entry calling for a halt to, proposed cuts for the fire service put together by Ilfracombe Trades Council.

Ilfracombe Lions thanked Tesco for its £1,000 Bags of Help donation as well as all the local traders who showed their support for the carnival.

This year the event hopes to raise £2,000 for local good causes.

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin

Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin Ilfracombe Carnival 2019. Picture: Tony Gussin