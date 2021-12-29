The roof collapse at Heard Brothers Garage in Bideford - Credit: Graham Hobbs

The roof of one of North Devon’s longest established motor firms has collapsed into the workshop below.

The collapse is believed to have occurred overnight on Tuesday, (December 28). Thankfully, no one has been injured in the incident.

The roof collapse at Heard Brothers Garage in Bideford - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Police closed Queen Street, just off Jubilee Square, at around 7.30am this morning (December 29) after the building was deemed ‘unsafe’. At the time of publication, the road remains closed.

Traffic in Bideford town centre is not being impacted by the closure.

The Gazette hopes to speak with the garage’s owner tomorrow, check back for updates.