PICTURES: Bideford Soapbox Derby attracts huge crowds to Bideford
Thousands of people descended on Bideford on Sunday for the first ever Bideford Soapbox Derby.
More than 25 teams of racers bravely took on the steep descent down Bideford High Street before a sharp left turn onto the Quay, all in aid of the cancer charity ChemoHero.
The event was originally scheduled to take place last year but due to the Covid-19 pandemic had to be postponed.
Music, food stalls, fairground rides and entertainers kept derby goers busy between racing runs.
So far, the event has raised more £6,500 for ChemoHero and donations are still coming in.
The event was commentated on by three local compères; Levi Tucker, DJ Phatdog and Della Dunckley.
The organisers from Out Of This World Events, Becky Edwards and Josh Sullivan, said: “We’d like to thank all the volunteers, all the teams and everyone who helped setup. Thank you to all the racers and to everyone who came! A special thank you to Peter Hawkridge who helped assemble the track and Minxy’s Sweets for keeping our racers’ spirits up.
“I think it was amazing, we’re learning from this event and we hope to improve some aspects for the next on. We’re definitely going to go again next year so watch this space for an announcement on that.
“First Place was Beautiful Racer, 27.03 seconds, unfortunately when it was announced we weren't sure of their name just the time, and when we called out they weren't there so it defaulted to Little White Town but the Beautiful Racer team found us later and will have a trophy sent to them because they won the race.
“1st by default was the Little White Town with 27.25 seconds. 3rd place went to Fools and His Horses with a time of 27.75 seconds. Best presented was chosen by Chemohero and went to ElectroFish. The most sponsorship raised was The Good Ol Boys team raised the most sponsorship money with a fantastic £1367."