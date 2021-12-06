PICTURES: Bideford Christmas lights switched on in style
- Credit: Graham Hobbs
Bideford’s Christmas Light Switch On took place on Sunday, December 5, on Bideford Quay.
The event ran from midday into the early evening and included fairground rides, live music, a lantern parade and various stalls and food vendors.
For the first time ever the turning on of the lights was live streamed via Facebook and YouTube - ensuring people who did not want to attend the event or who were unable to attend were able to view the lights being turned on.
The live stream was introduced as part of the Covid risk assessment to ensure people could watch the event if they could not attend.
The lights were switched on at 5pm by Jack Taylor of Bideford, well known locally for his work in the community, especially during the pandemic and with East the Water food pantry.
There were performances from local school choirs, a dance display from Louisa Hockin School of dance, a set by Bideford Town Band and a performance from local group SoulCraft. There was also stilt-stalkers, unicyclists, circus workshops, face painting and fire performances.
There were no fireworks and no live reindeer at this year's event but the reindeer were replaced with running reindeer taking part in the Race the Reindeer event.
Bideford Pannier Market hosted Santa's grotto, a giant snow globe, face painting and a bouncy castle.