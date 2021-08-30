PICTURES: Bideford Bike Show returns for 2021

Published: 1:00 PM August 30, 2021

Bideford Bike Show returned on Saturday for its seventh year, attracting thousands of visitors to Bideford Quay.

The show took over Bideford Quay and the Riverbank Car Park on Saturday and ran from noon until 6pm.

The biggest show of its kind in North Devon, Bideford Bike Show is usually held on the last bank holiday Saturday of May each year but due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year took place on Saturday, August 28.

The first Bideford Bike Show took place in 2014 and it proved an instant success. The organisers of the first show planned for 500 bikes but an astounding 1,500 turned up.

On behalf of Bideford and bikers across the country we must all thank the show’s founding members Lisa Elston, Terry King, Marco Oliveira and Michael Elston for all their hard work and perseverance.

Please visit the website www.bidefordbikeshow.org for more information.

