News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

PICTURES: Bideford Bike Show returns for 2021

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 1:00 PM August 30, 2021   
Bideford Bike Show 2021

Bideford Bike Show 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Bideford Bike Show returned on Saturday for its seventh year, attracting thousands of visitors to Bideford Quay. 

The show took over Bideford Quay and the Riverbank Car Park on Saturday and ran from noon until 6pm. 

The biggest show of its kind in North Devon, Bideford Bike Show is usually held on the last bank holiday Saturday of May each year but due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year took place on Saturday, August 28.

Bideford Bike Show 2021

Bideford Bike Show 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

The first Bideford Bike Show took place in 2014 and it proved an instant success. The organisers of the first show planned for 500 bikes but an astounding 1,500 turned up. 

Sgt Owen Messenger, Road Casualty Reduction Team, poses with two young bike show fans

Sgt Owen Messenger, Road Casualty Reduction Team, poses with two young bike show fans - Credit: Graham Hobbs

On behalf of Bideford and bikers across the country we must all thank the show’s founding members Lisa Elston, Terry King, Marco Oliveira and Michael Elston for all their hard work and perseverance.

Beau Fisher, aged 4

Beau Fisher, aged 4 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Please visit the website www.bidefordbikeshow.org for more information. 

Del Williams and Pauline Davies

Del Williams and Pauline Davies - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Bideford Bike Show 2021

Bideford Bike Show 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Bideford Bike Show 2021

Bideford Bike Show 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Bideford Bike Show 2021

Bideford Bike Show 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Children's Entertainer Merlin Cadogan

Children's Entertainer Merlin Cadogan - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Bideford Bike Show 2021

Bideford Bike Show 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Bideford Bike Show 2021

Bideford Bike Show 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Bideford Bike Show 2021

Bideford Bike Show 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs


You may also want to watch:

Bideford News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exeter Crown Court

Drug driver facing jail for North Devon lane death crash

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
North Devon Gazette editor, Joe Bulmer

A Message From The Editor

Joseph Bulmer

person
Karina Whelan won the competition with her image 'Stuck Inside' on this year's theme of 'Home'

Winner of Museum of Barnstaple photography competition awarded with prize

Joseph Bulmer

person
County Hall in Exeter, the home of Devon County Council

Help sought to house refugees as four councils offer support

Ollie Heptinstall LDRS

Logo Icon