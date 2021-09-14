News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

PICTURES: Bideford 10k is back for 2021

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 8:26 AM September 14, 2021   
The start of the Bideford 10k 2021

The start of the Bideford 10k 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Runners from across the South West and beyond descended on Torridge on Sunday (September 12) for the Bideford 10K. 

The winner of the 2021 Bideford 10k in an incredible time of 0:30:25 was Olympic steeplechase athlete Phil Norman, closely followed by Bideford AAC’s Ronnie Richmond in 0:30:35.

Bideford 10K 2021 Winner - Phil Norman

Bideford 10K 2021 Winner - Phil Norman - Credit: Graham Hobbs

In third place was another Bideford AAC runner James Pugsley in a personal best time of 0:32:09. First lady was Bideford AAC’s one and only Sammy Antell in 0:37:34. 

Left to Right: Ronnie Richmond (2nd), Phil Norman (1st) and James Pugsley (3rd)

Left to Right: Ronnie Richmond (2nd), Phil Norman (1st) and James Pugsley (3rd) - Credit: Graham Hobbs

The course started and finished outside Victoria Park and took in magnificent views of the Taw and Torridge estuary. 

Bideford 10k 2021

Bideford 10k 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

The course heads out on the road and returns along the Tarka Trail. This year’s race was moderately flat with only two small inclines. 

Bideford 10k 2021

Bideford 10k 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Bideford 10K 2021

Bideford 10K 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Bideford 10K 2021

Bideford 10K 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Bideford 10K 2021

Bideford 10K 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Bideford 10K 2021

Bideford 10K 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Bideford 10K 2021

Bideford 10K 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Bideford 10K 2021

Bideford 10K 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs


You may also want to watch:

Bideford News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Station Road in Barnstaple

Man left with 'life changing' injuries after assault in Barnstaple

Joseph Bulmer

person
Bideford Soapbox Derby 2021

PICTURES: Bideford Soapbox Derby attracts huge crowds to Bideford

Joseph Bulmer

person
The winning team, The Corner House

Corner House pub holds football match in aid of Everything Ellie

Joseph Bulmer

person
Local historian and councillor Peter Christie opens the new workshop in East-the-Water

New Men's Shed workshop opens in Bideford

Joseph Bulmer

person