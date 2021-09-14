PICTURES: Bideford 10k is back for 2021
Published: 8:26 AM September 14, 2021
- Credit: Graham Hobbs
Runners from across the South West and beyond descended on Torridge on Sunday (September 12) for the Bideford 10K.
The winner of the 2021 Bideford 10k in an incredible time of 0:30:25 was Olympic steeplechase athlete Phil Norman, closely followed by Bideford AAC’s Ronnie Richmond in 0:30:35.
In third place was another Bideford AAC runner James Pugsley in a personal best time of 0:32:09. First lady was Bideford AAC’s one and only Sammy Antell in 0:37:34.
The course started and finished outside Victoria Park and took in magnificent views of the Taw and Torridge estuary.
The course heads out on the road and returns along the Tarka Trail. This year’s race was moderately flat with only two small inclines.