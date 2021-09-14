PICTURES: Bideford 10k is back for 2021

Published: 8:26 AM September 14, 2021

The start of the Bideford 10k 2021 - Credit: Graham Hobbs

Runners from across the South West and beyond descended on Torridge on Sunday (September 12) for the Bideford 10K.

The winner of the 2021 Bideford 10k in an incredible time of 0:30:25 was Olympic steeplechase athlete Phil Norman, closely followed by Bideford AAC’s Ronnie Richmond in 0:30:35.

Bideford 10K 2021 Winner - Phil Norman - Credit: Graham Hobbs

In third place was another Bideford AAC runner James Pugsley in a personal best time of 0:32:09. First lady was Bideford AAC’s one and only Sammy Antell in 0:37:34.

Left to Right: Ronnie Richmond (2nd), Phil Norman (1st) and James Pugsley (3rd) - Credit: Graham Hobbs

The course started and finished outside Victoria Park and took in magnificent views of the Taw and Torridge estuary.

The course heads out on the road and returns along the Tarka Trail. This year’s race was moderately flat with only two small inclines.

