The men ran into Currys PC World in Barnstaple Retail Park at around 5.35pm on Friday, October 25, and stole a number of Apple iPhones and Samsung phones.

They then fled across the car park in the direction of B&Q.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the theft or saw the three men running from the store to come forward.

All three were white males, and two are described as between 25 and 30 years old.

One was wearing a black puffer jacket, a black baseball cap and black trousers or jogging bottoms.

The other was wearing a dark beanie, dark grey puffer jacket, black jeans and white trainers.

The third man had a brown beard and was wearing white shorts and trainers, as well as a black jacket with white stripes down both sleeves.

Anyone with any information to assist with the investigation is asked to contact police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or by phone on 101, quoting the crime reference CR/096504/19.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800555111 or visiting the website.