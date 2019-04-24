The boy was walking along Kingsley Road at around 4.15pm on Friday, March 15 when he had his mobile phone snatched by two youths.

The victim was opposite Old Town Barbers and walking towards Morrisons when the two males approached him, blocked his path and refused to move.

After walking around them he was chased by them before they caught up with him and made him hand over his phone.

The 12-year-old sought help from a member of the public, who was able to get the phone back.

Police would like to hear from the member of the public who helped the boy, as well as anyone else who may have witnessed the incident.

The suspects are thought to be around 15 years of age. One was of an average build with dark hair, and the other was wearing a black coat.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/023505/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.