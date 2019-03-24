Phoenix De Giorgi, chef de partie at the hotel, will battle it out against 13 other trainee chefs from across the UK in the Wing Yip Oriental Cookery Young Chef of the Year competition.

The 19-year-old will create a two-course oriental-inspired menu in a full day of intense cooking at University College Birmingham on April 4.

His dishes will be judged by a panel that includes British Culinary Federation president Peter Griffiths MBE, Michelin-starred chef Glynn Purnell and MasterChef finalist Larkin Cen.

The winner will get the chance to work with Larkin Cen at his Bristol restaurant Woky Ko, as well as a £750 cash prize.

Mr Griffiths said: “We have a great line up of unique dishes to try and it will be great to see these come to life in the kitchen.

“This year’s competition will present a fresh new challenge for contestants, as they have to create a starter themed around street food, so I’m looking forward to seeing how they fare.”