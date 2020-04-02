In the past week, Philip Dennis, whose stocks include store cupboard essentials, chilled products and frozen food, has been running pop up shops and click and collect options.

That has now evolved into drive through collections at its Roundswell in Barnstaple or Mullacott Ilfracombe premises, meaning less contact – the customer orders, collects the next day and their car is loaded for them and they pay via contactless.

The company says it is a particularly good option for people who are high risk and do not want the extra stress of going to the supermarket.

Peter Dennis, a fourth generation director at Philip Dennis, said: “We are overwhelmed by the positive response from the community and are pleased to be able to offer this valuable service alongside our usual trade business.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our new customers as well as our loyal customers and a big shout out goes to our staff here who have been absolutely incredible.”

To make an order, call 01271 311150 between 9.30am and 3.30pm for next day collection or visit the Philip Dennis Foodservice Facebook page to find out more.











































