Petroc Students take to the 'Collaboration Catwalk’

On Tuesday, 1 March, the students and staff at Petroc welcomed an array of salon owners and special guests to the Lifestyle Centre in Barnstaple to witness a spectacular display of talent from our Hair, Beauty and Performing Arts students in the form of the Collaboration Catwalk.

The Level 3 apprentices created their work around the theme of Avant Garden ‘Elements’ and NVQ Level 3 part-time students created a theme around Avant Garde ‘Sustainability’ – the audience were astounded at the high level of work produced by the students and their obvious enthusiasm for the subject.

The show also included outstanding work from the Petroc barbering, make up and dance students, whilst catering students provided delicious canapes and beverages. It was a terrific event, which showcased the fabulous variety of vocational courses available to Petroc students.

The event was a huge success, with, such is the modern way, close to 3,000 people viewing the Livestream on Facebook! A total of £490 was also raised for MS Society, the UK's largest charity for people affected by multiple sclerosis.

Petroc Principal Sean Mackney said: “What a wonderful evening, it was inspiring to see the work of our amazingly talented students being showcased on the catwalk, congratulations to all the award winners.”

Well done to all who took part in the event, especially to Brendan Foreman for organising and making the event a great success on the night.

Brendan said: “I'm so proud of all our students and what they have achieved in our first catwalk show. The support and atmosphere was incredible!

£The dedication and talent of our students is truly inspiring. Ideas are already flowing for Collaboration Catwalk ‘23. Thank you to all who attended and donated to our chosen charity - MS Society.”

The Award winners on the night were as follows:

Level 3 Apprentices: Theme - Avant Garde 'Elements'

1st place - Hayleigh Coats

2nd place - Lauren Harding

NVQ Level 3: Theme - Avant Garde 'Sustainability'

1st place: Charlotte Bolton

2nd place: Lisa Short

3rd place: Ericka Furlong

1st place sustainability - Credit: Petroc

1st Place Hayley Coates - Credit: Petroc

Make-up team ready for action - Credit: Petroc

Fabulous hair styles on display - Credit: Petroc



