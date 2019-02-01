The rainbow flag was raised at the front of Petroc's Barnstaple campus. Picture: Matt Smart The rainbow flag was raised at the front of Petroc's Barnstaple campus. Picture: Matt Smart

The rainbow flag, a symbol for LGBT+ causes was raised at the front of the campus in Barnstaple by college governor and equality, diversity and inclusion committee member David Chalmers, where it will stay for the whole month.

The college’s Student Union and LGBT+ group are organising a number of events and campaigns throughout the month. The group is encouraging staff and students to sign a pledge to show their support for LGBT+ colleagues and peers throughout February.

The college is also in the process of forming a LGBT+ network for staff.

On February 25, LGBT+ campaigner and parliamentary candidate for Chippenham Helen Belcher will be giving a talk at the college.

“It’s great to see so many people here to mark the start of LGBT history month,” said Mr Chalmers.

“We’ve seen great changes take place in the last few years, we’ve also seen some things go backwards – there’s still a lot of discrimination in the community. The next month is going to be a great time to remember and collaborate.”