North Devon MP Peter Heaton-Jones has welcomed the announcement today (Wednesday, April 10) of funding for the region to establish the new institute.

Exeter University has led the project and there is expected to be a facility there, but also one in northern Devon over seen by Petroc.

Locally, the bid was spearheaded by Petroc, TDK Lambda and Applegate, highlighting the vital collaboration between employers and the education sector.

Mr Peter Heaton-Jones said: “This is excellent news, and is a huge vote of confidence in North Devon’s employers and educators, as well as our young people who will benefit from this new facility.

“Competition for this funding was extremely intense from around the country. I have supported our region’s proposal and always knew we had a strong case, and so it’s fantastic that the government has listened and recognised the strength of our bid.

“I warmly congratulate Petroc, TDK, Applegate, our region’s Local Enterprise Partnership and the many other organisations who have been involved in this bid. I hope this project can now move forward, and the details of the Institute of Technology’s presence in North Devon can be confirmed.”

Petroc already has plans to build a new £1.2million centre of technology and innovation excellence at its Barnstaple site, with work expected to start in January 2020.

The government has said Institutes of Technology (loTs) will be a new kind of employer-led institution offering top-quality, higher level technical education.

They will be formed from collaborations between universities, colleges and employers and able to draw on the experience and expertise of each.

Their focus will be on much sought after STEM skills in areas such as digital, engineering and advanced manufacturing.