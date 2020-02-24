The rainbow is raised at Petroc for LGBT+ history month. Picture: Petroc The rainbow is raised at Petroc for LGBT+ history month. Picture: Petroc

Barnstaple mayor, Councillor Alan Rennles, was present along with representatives from local secondary schools, including 13 members of the Park Pride group.

Park Pride was formed in June 2018 and meets once a month to organise activities to raise awareness.

The school works closely with Petroc and staff member Debbie Keates to support the transition of Year 11 LGBT+ students from Park School to Petroc.

In a speech, Sheena Murphy-Collett, Petroc's director of human resources and organisational development, said: "I am proud to work at Petroc where staff and students are encouraged to be themselves, regardless of their protected characteristic, and that intolerance would not be tolerated."

The human rainbow is created at Petroc in Barnstaple for LGBT+ history month. Picture: Petroc The human rainbow is created at Petroc in Barnstaple for LGBT+ history month. Picture: Petroc

The college has had an active LGBT+ group for 19 years and celebrates the LGBT+ history with students to raise awareness and highlight the need to work on acceptance, inclusiveness and being non-discriminatory.

Anyone wishing to be part of the Petroc LGBT+ group can email studentsupport@petroc.ac.uk or text 07870 583648.