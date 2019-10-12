Students and dignitaries parade through Barnstaple High Street for the Petroc graduation 2019. Picture: Petroc Students and dignitaries parade through Barnstaple High Street for the Petroc graduation 2019. Picture: Petroc

The higher education graduates donned gowns and mortar boards for the annual tradition on October 5 which saw 130 of them make their way through the High Street to the Queen's Theatre for the graduation ceremony.

They had all graduated in courses in HNC, Certificate in Education, CIPD, foundation degree or BA honours degree programmes in partnership with the University of Plymouth.

Since 2001 Petroc has seen almost 3,000 students graduate.

Principal and CEO, Sean Mackney, opened the ceremony. He said: "You have the right to feel very proud, as graduates you have reached the pinnacle of learning here at Petroc, where our mission is to help people go further and they really do go further with us. "You have studied with one of the strongest colleges in the country and you are our best qualified and some of the best qualified in the country.

Petroc graduation parade 2019 dignitaries gather for a picture. Pic: Petroc Petroc graduation parade 2019 dignitaries gather for a picture. Pic: Petroc

"Through the degree programmes that you have studied, you have gained a professionally relevant qualification, which will see you well into employment or your further study."

Clare Shanley, one of the prize winners, received a Distinction in her business and management foundation degree.

She said: "I thoroughly enjoyed doing my degree at Petroc, it split up my work life, I'm currently a business support manager at North Devon Health Trust. I now feel I have all the necessary skills and knowledge to progress further in my job role."

Sheila Heeley attended the ceremony to collect her Foundation Degree in assistant practitioner in health & social care.

Celebrating at the Petroc graduation ceremony 2019. Picture: Petroc Celebrating at the Petroc graduation ceremony 2019. Picture: Petroc

Alongside studying for her degree Sheila cared for a close member of her family as well as working. That family member unfortunately passed away during her degree.

Sheila was determined to carry on and pursue her degree. She said: "I was very focused on studying even though I went through some emotional obstacles, my tutor Shaun Kershaw was great so supportive and full of knowledge, I thoroughly enjoyed learning at Petroc."

Tarron Filmer was delighted to be celebrating the completion of his certificate in computing. He said: "I've always had a passion for computers, I was brought up with computers.

"I always knew I wanted to go into computing, during my degree I loved the practicality of making real websites for real companies."

Petroc graduation 2019 prize winner Tarron Filmer, who studied a Foundation Degree in Computing. Picture: Petroc Petroc graduation 2019 prize winner Tarron Filmer, who studied a Foundation Degree in Computing. Picture: Petroc