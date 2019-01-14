Robert Tucker, 18, won the best student award for A-level chemistry and also the Outstanding Achievement Award for maths and science. Picture: Sarah Howells Robert Tucker, 18, won the best student award for A-level chemistry and also the Outstanding Achievement Award for maths and science. Picture: Sarah Howells

The Barnstaple Hotel event saw A-level, vocational, GCSE, Access to HE and creative industries students who graduated from the North Devon campus in summer 2018 recognised with more than 90 awards, sponsored by local businesses, across seven curriculum areas.

The awards reflected personal and academic achievement and were collected as glowing citations were read out in front of friends, family and local dignitaries.

Jack Elston won the award for best student in A-level sociology and collected the outstanding achievement award for Social Sciences.

Jack, who is studying psychology at Oxford University, said: “Petroc massively helped me get to where I am today. If it wasn’t for my tutors I wouldn’t be here, the experience was invaluable.”

Petroc Arts & Science Awards 2018. Barnstaple mayor Ian Roome with Jack Elston, who won the award for best student in A-level sociology and collected the outstanding achievement award for Social Sciences. Picture: Richard Knight Petroc Arts & Science Awards 2018. Barnstaple mayor Ian Roome with Jack Elston, who won the award for best student in A-level sociology and collected the outstanding achievement award for Social Sciences. Picture: Richard Knight

Robert Tucker, who was unable to attend on the night as he had to return to university, won the best student award for A-level chemistry and also the Outstanding Achievement Award for maths and science.

One of the youngest students in his year, he achieved three A* passes in biology, chemistry and maths plus an As level pass in physics.

He is now studying medicine in London at the top medical university Barts and The London school of Medicine. He would like to thank all his North Devon teachers and fellow students.

Callum Stephenson picked up the prize for best student in Performing Arts Level 3, and is now studying acting at the prestigious E15 Acting School.

Petroc principal Diane Dimond presents the award for best student in Performing Arts Level 3 to Callum Stephenson at the Petroc Arts & Science Awards 2018. Picture: Richard Knight Petroc principal Diane Dimond presents the award for best student in Performing Arts Level 3 to Callum Stephenson at the Petroc Arts & Science Awards 2018. Picture: Richard Knight

Kieran Smale was awarded the GCSE English best student prize and has used his qualification to gain an apprenticeship as a farrier for Team GB.

He said: “Getting my GCSE has literally changed my life. Without it I wouldn’t have been able to apply for the apprenticeship, which has opened up so many doors for me.”

Alexandra Murdoch won the most distance travelled award for A-level Art, Craft and Design. She said: “I’m really surprised but very happy to win! I’m currently studying the art foundation diploma at Petroc, with the view to progressing to university next year to study fashion marketing.”

Petroc principal Diane Dimond said: “2018 was an outstanding year: A-level students achieved a pass rate of over 99 per cent for the seventh consecutive year and we were announced as the number one college in the country in the FE Week’s Nicdex league table.

Petroc principal Diane Dimond presents the most distance travelled award for A-level Art, Craft and Design to Alexandra Murdoch at the Petroc Arts & Science Awards 2018. Picture: Richard Knight Petroc principal Diane Dimond presents the most distance travelled award for A-level Art, Craft and Design to Alexandra Murdoch at the Petroc Arts & Science Awards 2018. Picture: Richard Knight

“I am extremely proud of these fantastic achievements, which are testament to students’ hard work and determination and the dedication of our staff, who are committed to helping get the best possible results.”

Petroc principal Diane Dimond presents the award for best GCSE English student to Kieran Smale at the Petroc Arts & Science Awards 2018. Picture: Richard Knight Petroc principal Diane Dimond presents the award for best GCSE English student to Kieran Smale at the Petroc Arts & Science Awards 2018. Picture: Richard Knight