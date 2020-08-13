Kai Hall acheived A* grades in physics, maths and further maths. Kai Hall acheived A* grades in physics, maths and further maths.

The college has achieved a 99 per cent pass rate for the ninth consecutive year in 2020.

Principal and chief executive Sean Mackney said students had ‘pulled through’ in a difficult year.

He said: “I’m extremely proud of our students’ results. We understand this has been an extremely difficult year.

“However, even in light of the circumstances, our learners have pulled through, remained dedicated at home and have come out with some outstanding results.

“It’s on days like today that you realize that through hard work and determination, our students can really reach their goals and go further in life.”

Among the outstanding was Kai Hall, who will go to Imperial College London to study theoretical physics after achieving three A* results.

He said: “I’ve been taught by some of the most amazing lecturers I’ve come across. I thoroughly enjoyed my A-level’s. My favourite one was further maths - I had such a small class size, it felt like more of a personal experience as if I was at private school. I’m so pleased with my results, it’s the biggest reward.”

Rebecca Heard is off to Exeter University to study English after getting two As and an A*.

She said: “I chose my A-level subjects at Petroc with the goal of university in mind so I am over the moon to be accepted at Exeter University on the BA in English.

“In the future I want to go into teaching, either primary or secondary, so I hope to do a PGCE after my degree.”

Tai Byrne secured a place studying aerospace engineering at Bristol University having achieved A*, A and B grades, and Cerys Tanton’s three B grades mean she will go to Exeter University to study history.

She said: “During my time at Petroc I had lots of up and down moments. I really enjoyed history and I had a great lecturer who even got me to appreciate and enjoy modern history!

“I am now really excited about going to Exeter Uni; I was accepted this morning and will move to Exeter in time for freshers!”

Petroc’s head of faculty and scientific studies, Alison Knight added: “These results are proof that, even in the most challenging of times, [staff and students] have continued to deliver on high expectations.

“We have worked tirelessly throughout the past months to ensure students have remained engaged with learning and the A-level results show that both staff and students have continued to excel.

“Over 20 per cent of our grades were A* or A and we have continued to exceed national benchmarks in both pass rates and A*-C grades.”