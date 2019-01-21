Alison Jordan, CEO of Pete’s Dragons, is in the running for both the Inspirational Woman of the Year and Influential Woman of the Year accolades at the Devon and Cornwall Venus Awards 2019.

She is one of 85 semi-finalists across 15 categories shortlisted from more than 1,440 nominations and applications. Finalists will be announced on February 8.

Exmouth resident Alison started Pete’s Dragons after her brother, Pete Wicks, took his own life at the age of 24 in 2010.

The charity, which opened a base in Barnstaple last year, is the only suicide bereavement support service of its kind in the South West and the most comprehensive service in the UK.

It currently provides bespoke support to around 300 people in Mid, East and North Devon.

Dubbed as ‘The Working Women’s Oscars’, the awards celebrate the vital contribution that women in business make to the local, regional and national economy, and are unique in that anyone can nominate a friend, client or family member.

Alison said: “I was thrilled to discover that I have been listed as semi-finalist for both inspirational and influential woman.

“I am proud to represent the vital contribution of women in the two counties and particularly their contribution to the third sector.

“I look forward to the next stage and wish all of my incredible fellow nominees the best of luck.”

To find out more about Pete’s Dragons, visit www.petesdragons.org.uk .