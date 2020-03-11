Peter and Nancy Hickman met in Wolverhampton in 1955. Picture: Tony Gussin Peter and Nancy Hickman met in Wolverhampton in 1955. Picture: Tony Gussin

Peter and Nancy Hickman grew up and met in Wolverhampton and tied the knot on March 12, 1955.

Peter, 83, and Nancy, 85, have had plenty of adventures over the years, enjoying diving and walking, and were founding members of the TE Lawrence Society.

They moved to Devon in 1972, with Peter going on to work at Torridge District Council, retiring as environmental services manager in 2001.

Meanwhile Nancy started working in sales with Universal Stores and didn't retire until 2015.

She also served for 22 years as a special constable with West Midlands and Devon and Cornwall police forces.

Peter said: 'The secret, to be quite honest, is recognising those times when you are wrong, and you apologise. You don't carry on digging when you're in a hole, you make it good. I believe forgiveness can stand alone but love can't exist without it, they have got to be together.

'And the most important thing is having a positive outlook on things. The glass is half full, not half empty.'