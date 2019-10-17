Peter Heaton-Jones said he believed the deal, which the Prime Minister reached with Brussels ahead of Thursday's EU summit, was good for the UK and a 'greal deal' for Northern Ireland.

The House of Commons is expected to sit on Saturday to go over the deal in what is the first weekend session of Parliament for 37 years.

In a statement, Mr Heaton-Jones said: "I have refrained from giving a running commentary on the Brexit process and tweeting at every twist and turn, but we're now at the final, crucial stage.

"I will be voting for this deal on Saturday. It's a good deal for the UK and a great deal for Northern Ireland.

"It respects the result of the referendum and delivers on the commitment I made to the voters of North Devon when they elected me in 2017. It gets Brexit done.

"I believe it is incumbent on MPs from all parties to support this deal. Indeed, it is their duty to do so. Opposing it, or attaching an amendment whose true motive is to thwart Brexit - a second referendum, for instance - will just cause more delay, division and damage.

"Bluntly, if we don't pass this deal, Parliament will have failed.

"We must get Brexit done. We must leave on October 31, end the uncertainty, and then move on. I look forward to supporting this deal on Saturday."

The Prime Minister tweeted: "We've got a great new deal that takes back control, now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."

Mr Johnson added: "We will leave the EU's customs union as one United Kingdom and be able to strike trade deals all around the world.

"This is a deal which allows us to get Brexit done and leave the EU in two weeks' time."