Peter Heaton-Jones plants a tree at West Yelland in one of his very last acts as North Devon MP before standing down. Picture: Tony Gussin Peter Heaton-Jones plants a tree at West Yelland in one of his very last acts as North Devon MP before standing down. Picture: Tony Gussin

Peter Heaton-Jones, who is stepping down from parliament, which will be dissolved on November 5 before the December 12 General Election, was invited by residents to plant the final trees on the roadside verge.

Two decades ago, his predecessor Nick Harvey planted the first silver birch on the narrow strip of land adopted by Joanne and Jim Bell.

Mrs Bell said it was in celebration of the Woodland Trust Tree Planting Day on November 30 and they had 'adopted' the verge 20 years ago to create a narrow strip of wildflowers to attract bees and pollinators.

She said: "We're delighted the Government and political parties have now caught up and its current county council policy to cut verges less and allow the wildflowers to grow."

Mr Heaton-Jones said it was 'a great project', adding: "They started where others are now following, because everyone is now realising that the way to make sure we live in a greener environment is to look after out back yards.

"This is a delightful thing to do in what could well be one of my last engagements as an MP."

Mrs Bell thanked Chris Hassel for donating the trees and grass cutter Dave Budd.

She add: "We intend only wild-flowering a section of our verge to show residents the difference next year.

"If anyone would like to do something similar with a small verge near them, please get in touch and we will be happy to help."

Email newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk and we will pass your details on to the Bells.