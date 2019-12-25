The team of volunteers, based in South Molton, has been given the cash through Persimmon Homes South West's Community Champions scheme.

Treasurer Derrick Reid said: "As a team that cares about its community we have increased our skill set into water rescue primarily in flooding and swift water scenarios.

"However, working in these harsh environments has an impact on equipment. We are therefore looking to replace a number of our dry suits.

"As the team receives almost all of its funding through donations and fundraising the significant support from the Community Champions scheme will help us to purchase the kit and put it straight into use."

Robert Hart, director in charge for Persimmon Homes South West, said: "We are extremely proud of our Community Champions scheme. It's terrific to be able to support groups and charities across the region with thousands of pounds every year.

"The work these volunteers do assisting the emergency services with search and rescue is invaluable."

The scheme invites groups and charities that have already worked hard to raise money themselves to apply for match-funding of up to £1,000.

Persimmon Homes South West has two awards of up to £1,000 each available every month.

To find out more or to submit a bid, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity .