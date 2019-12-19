Persimmon Homes South West says a total of £2,372,435 will be invested into the area's infrastructure as construction progresses on the new Tawcroft development off Old Torrington Road, Barnstaple.

The contributions come from 'section 106' money paid by developers as one of their planning conditions to support local services.

The division of the £2.3m from persimmon includes more than £760,000 towards education and funding for the provision of bus services through the development, plus a play area and cycle/footpath links.

The developer said there would also be junction improvements on the A3125/ B3233; the A361/A377; the As125/ Old Torrington Road and Gratton Way, plus highways improvements, including a bridge for pedestrians and cyclists over the A361.

Access works to the development will also include a link road from the A361 in a future phase.

Persimmon said there would also be improvements to nearby indoor and outdoor sports facilities, including open spaces.

Robert Hart, director in charge of Persimmon Homes South West, said: "As a responsible builder, whenever we start working within a community, we look at ways to support local people and infrastructure.

"These section 106 contributions are required as part of the planning process and, in the case of Tawcroft, this will contribute a significant amount of funding to improve and enhance local life and the environment.

"We are also pleased to be creating jobs in construction and the supply chain which brings a boost to Barnstaple's economy and the North Devon region overall."

Stacey Harris, head of sales for Persimmon Homes South West, added: "At Tawcroft we are creating a range of attractive two, three and four-bedroom houses and we are committed to providing a desirable selection of homes for local people at the right price.

"The Government's Help to Buy scheme also means these homes could be available to buyers with just a five per cent deposit."