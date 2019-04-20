The Social Club donated kitchen items, scales and other pieces of equipment to the value of £250.

The donation came after Liz Howells, who worked at the Braunton factory at the time, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.

Following her all clear in 2018, the Social Club agreed to donate items to a charity of Liz's choice.

Over and Above senior fundraiser Julie Whitton said: “We are absolutely delighted to received these wonderful gifts from the Perrigo Staff Social Club.

“A few months ago Liz asked me for a list of equipment that the new centre might need, and this evening she brought in some scales, a stadiometer, a blender, a toaster and tea, coffee and sugar canisters.

“We are absolutely thrilled.”

The social club also donated vouchers worth £250 to ChemoHero for its Christmas gifts to cancer patients.