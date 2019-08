Yarnscombe People's Postcode Lottery winners Maureen Woollacott, Sue and Shaun Dixon. Picture: Guy Newman Yarnscombe People's Postcode Lottery winners Maureen Woollacott, Sue and Shaun Dixon. Picture: Guy Newman

Maureen Woollacott is among seven neighbours from the village who picked up a prize after their postcode was chosen as a winner.

She says she would like to use her winnings to not only drive around North Devon spending the money on "diesel and fish and chips" but to support local charities in the community, including one which is very close to her heart.

She said: "My husband Alan passed away in 2012 and North Devon Hospice were a fantastic support to us towards the end of his life.

"I've stayed in contact with them and send the eggs from my 15 hens over to them so they can sell them.

"It would be nice to share a little bit of the luck I've had today with them. Our local church is also fundraising for a new kitchen and could do with some help, so they'll win out of this too."

People's Postcode Lottery manages multiple lotteries promoted by different charities where a minimum of 32 per cent from each subscription goes directly to charities across Great Britain and internationally.

Shaun Dixon, aged 48, was another Yarnscombe winner. He said: "This is unbelievable, and I feel very lucky right now. This money gives us the freedom to do things that we wouldn't have been otherwise able to do, like get a new car and go on lots of holidays.

"It's great to win with some many of our neighbours. Hopefully we can all get together at some point and celebrate with a drink."

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson was in Yarnscombe to deliver the golden envelopes and said: "What better way to celebrate winning the lottery than by having fish and chips - Maureen is a woman after my own heart! It was a pleasure to meet her and Shaun and make their day by handing them lovely big cheques. I'm delighted for them and their neighbours."