People of Bideford donate nearly £15,000 for Ukrainians!
- Credit: Bideford Rotary Club
Nearly 15,000 was donated by the people of Bideford in just over a week for the refugees fleeing the Ukranian conflict.
All three Rotary Clubs in Bideford and the Bideford Rotary Community Corps (and a few friends and relations) came together to co-ordinate collections on line and around the town, including 6 days collecting at Morrisons and 1 day at Asda; a race night; a collection at the film club in Littleham and a collection at Bideford Rugby Club.
There are now three Rotary clubs in Bideford and they were delighted to work together for such an important cause. President of Bideford Rotary, Moirag Clarke said, “Everybody has found it so frustrating to watch the conflict unravel and to be able to do nothing to stop it, at least we can help ease the suffering of the thousands of refugees”.
Some money has already gone directly to Rotary in Moldova to help the refugees flooding into that small country just to the Southwest of Ukraine, but the majority will go to the Red Cross and ShelterBox Ukraine Emergency Appeals.
It is not too late if members of the public would still like to donate, please use the details below and Bideford Rotary will ensure it gets to Ukraine or its neighbouring states:
Account name: Rotary Club of Bideford
Account number: 51461532
sort code: 40-10-17
reference: please identify your contribution 'Ukraine'