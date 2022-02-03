Pearce Construction awarded for its dedication to developing apprentices

Managing Director, Paul Knox with Pearce apprentices is presented with the award by Chris Jenkins from Petroc - Credit: Petroc

With a long history in producing apprentices, local housebuilder Pearce Construction has been awarded Large Apprentice Employer of the Year.

Their hard work in developing apprentices is clearly seen as half of their staff are current or former Pearce apprentices. Their commitment has been recognised in Petroc’s Apprenticeship Employer Awards.

The awards, which are taking place throughout National Apprenticeship Week 2022 (7-13 February), reward the exceptional work and results of employers and apprentices who work alongside Petroc.

Managing Director Paul Knox said: “We are extremely delighted to receive this award and be recognised for our hard work in developing apprentices. We are very proud of our apprentices, and we have an embedded tradition around apprenticeships, as we have always tried to grow our own people, allowing them to develop from within.

“I discovered this for myself when I was given the opportunity to join as an apprentice whilst studying finance at the local college. From that initial opportunity, I worked hard, took all the opportunities presented to enable me to progress.”

Many of the company’s senior staff began their careers with Pearce as apprentices and over 50% of the current workforce former or current apprentices. “If people have the talent and the skills then we have the opportunities for them to progress,” added Paul.

“We foster our apprentices, allowing them to develop with a team who have been through the same route, who can share their experiences. We grow our team from within, that has always been the Pearce way.”

In presenting the award, Julie Yates, Head of Business Engagement at Petroc, said: “Congratulations to the team at Pearce Construction. They are a fantastic example of how apprenticeships can be fully embedded into the very ethos of a business.

“Apprentices are supported in all aspects of their training and development, and are offered guaranteed progression opportunities onto Advanced Apprenticeships to ensure they have the chance to develop in their career. It is clear that apprenticeships play a key role in Pearce Construction’s strategy to ensure they have skilled and trained staff to sustain their business.”

For more information on the Pearce Construction Apprenticeship Scheme, please visit www.pearceconstruction.co.uk

Current and former Pearce employees outside Pearce House in Barnstaple - Credit: Petroc



