Pavilion Works in Woolacombe approved  

Joe Ives LDRS

Published: 11:36 AM March 9, 2022
Meadow playing field in Woolacombe

Meadow playing field in Woolacombe - Credit: Google

Thirty-year-old ‘temporary’ shutters at Meadow Playing Field Pavilion in Woolacombe are set to be replaced following a decision by North Devon Council (NDC). 

The pavilion, at the village’s playing field, consists of a small community hall with changing room and toilets. It is used by Woolacombe Football Club, toddler groups and activities such as pilates. 

Its current wooden shutters were put in place more than three decades ago to help protect the building from harsh coastal weather. The shutters are no longer fit for purpose and are deemed a security risk to the building.  

Mortehoe Parish Council plans on installing new metal grill bars across the windows to improve security and spruce up the building’s appearance. 

At a meeting of its strategy and resources committee, North Devon Council agreed to use £3,175 from its section 106 public open space funds to contribute towards the works. 

The remaining balance will be met by match funding. Any overspend will be paid by Mortehoe Parish Council. 

Woolacombe News
North Devon News
Barnstaple News

