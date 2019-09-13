The work in the High Street and Fore Street will include relaying paving blocks and replacing damaged ones.

The two streets will be closed to traffic from Monday, October 7, to ensure the work can be carried out safely.

Pedestrian access to shops and businesses will be maintained. Work, which is weather dependant, will be carried out Monday to Friday, with businesses open as usual during the work.

Devon County Council said some work will take place on Sundays while shops are closed, as well as during evenings or early mornings to make sure access can be maintained during business hours.

County councillor for Torrington Rural, Councillor Andrew Saywell, said: "I am pleased that the pavements in the High Street and Fore Street have been prioritised for repair works. Their condition has been a concern to me and for local residents and the town council for a long time.

"Although there will be a road closure I have been assured that everything is being done to keep disruption to a minimum and to complete the work as quickly as possible. The Town Centre will remain open for business during these works."

Mayor of Torrington, Councillor Keely Allin, said: "We welcome the opportunity to have the paving around the Square re-paved as we have been concerned about safety. We also recognise that it will greatly improve the aesthetics of the town centre.

"We have worked with Devon County Council to ensure we minimise the impact to shop keepers and businesses in the town by suggesting appropriate signage along the entries to the town and near the centre.

"We are also endeavouring to promote the fact that the town is still fully open for business and encourage residents and visitors to continue to visit."