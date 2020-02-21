The Fosters pint Paul Hogan drank had to be beautified for every take during the advert filmed at Clovelly. Picture: Fosters/YouTube The Fosters pint Paul Hogan drank had to be beautified for every take during the advert filmed at Clovelly. Picture: Fosters/YouTube

The Aussie comic, who became famous for his roles as Crocodile Dundee, was in picturesque North Devon to film an advert for Fosters Lager.

The 30 second ad, which you can view here, saw him stroll along Clovelly's quay to a group of fishermen who had just caught a large bull huss (a type of small shark) and ask 'can I borrow your bait mate?' while clutching his own giant hook and rope fishing line.

The Gazette spoke to several local fishermen who remembered the day, which was more than 30 years ago. Edward Braund, now aged 61 and a member of the Clovelly estate maintenance staff, said: "There was quite a big group of us at the end of the pier. The tide was out, which made it a bit surreal as we were supposed to be fishing there.

"Paul Hogan himself was quite a pleasant guy, that was before he was famous, I think the Crocodile films came after that one. He was a nice guy and he had a good sense of humour.

Stunned Clovelly fishermen look on as Paul Hogan prepares his giant fishing outfit in a Fosters advert filmed at the North Devon harbour. Picture: Fosters/YouTube Stunned Clovelly fishermen look on as Paul Hogan prepares his giant fishing outfit in a Fosters advert filmed at the North Devon harbour. Picture: Fosters/YouTube

"What I do remember is there were maybe five or six takes and every time they did it they had to spray and polish the glass that he was holding,. and put a false head back on the top. It was pristine, you would never have got a better pint, then the next take they went and did it all again."

Clovelly harbourmaster Stephen Perham was aged 21 at the time and said most of the fishermen and local people were involved in the filming.

He said: "It was probably better for the day than going to sea as they were offering some good money for a day's work.

"Paul was wandering around but I did not speak to him, i was only very young, the older ones were more involved.

"My brother Tommy had to disappear for lunch and did hold the filming up because of the continuity, as he was the only red head!"

Dan 'the Fish Man' Garnett was another on the quay that day and recalled he negotiated with the film crew for a lot more money.

He added: "Paul Hogan was just an absolute professional, it's a ncie thing to remember.

"In Clovelly we have always been pleased to have them film and over the years a lot of us have bene involved as extras."

Clovelly has been used for countless television adverts, films, dramas and shows, including Treasure Island, Sense & Sensibility, Escape to the Country, River Cottage and more recently, as a location for the film The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.

Do you remember the day Paul Hogan filmed at Clovelly? Send your memories to newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk .