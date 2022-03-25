Partnership to address littering and irresponsible dog ownership

North Devon Council has launched a new partnership initiative to help address antisocial behaviour associated with littering and irresponsible dog ownership.

The initiative is being led by the council's Environmental Protection team in order to expand the education and enforcement capabilities across the district. As part of this, council officers and representatives from partner organisations took part in "Street Scene Enforcement" training yesterday (Thursday, March 24).

Barnstaple Town Council staff and street marshals, security staff and beach rangers joined council officers at Brynsworthy Environment Centre to complete the training and equip them with the skills and knowledge to educate the public about behaviours that will help protect the quality of North Devon's beautiful environment.

Participants who successfully completed the training will now be able to assist council officers in addressing littering and irresponsible dog ownership, as well as taking enforcement action when education and raising awareness has not proven to be effective.

Lead Member for Environment at North Devon Council, Councillor Netti Pearson says: "The vast majority of residents and visitors to our district are respectful of the precious environment we live in, however we need more people on the ground to manage the actions of a small minority who persist with the antisocial behaviour associated with littering, dog fouling and failure to control a dog.

"By working with partners in this way, we are increasing our ability to raise awareness, educate the minority who fail to make the right decisions, and enforce the rules through FPNs where appropriate. We are determined to clamp down on all the offences that spoil the enjoyment of our beautiful district and impact on the sensitive ecology of our environment."

Tackling litter is a key objective of the council's ‘Clear Messages’ campaign, which encourages residents and businesses to fight environmental crime across North Devon with the mantra ‘challenge it, report it, change it’.

Information about littering can be found on the council's website. Full details of the measures in place to address irresponsible dog ownership are also available.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, information and initiatives by the council to protect the environment on the council's Facebook, Instagram (@northddevoncouncil) and Twitter (@ndevoncouncil, @ndcwardens) pages.