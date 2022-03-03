Partnership key to keeping North Devon homes safe

Customers of North Devon Homes are being recognised for their work in helping to keep people safe in their communities.

With customer safety a priority, the community landlord recently pioneered a way to involve residents in improving the way they approach safety. In recognising customers are the ‘eyes and ears’ in the community, North Devon Homes has introduced a Customer Safety Partnership, as Director of Neighbourhoods, Marc Rostock explained: “We’re really proud of our Customer Safety Partnership.

“One of the things we identified when we were putting together our customer safety involvement work was there was a real opportunity to work with our customers and find out what safety meant from their perspective.

“Through their involvement, we are finding that sometimes we haven’t explained things in the way we wanted, and this gives us the opportunity to talk it through with them. We can explain the regulations we have to meet but by hearing things through the customer’s perspective there are sometimes different ways we can do things.”

The twice monthly meetings take place at North Devon Homes sites with a coffee morning followed by a walk around, where residents can show and explain their concerns to staff.

Chair of the Partnership, Jane Ricketts, said: “We are recognised by North Devon Homes for the contribution that residents can make and they are good at listening to what we say. We had a look at some fire risks that shouldn’t have been there and highlighted a couple of things that shouldn’t be happening, so we dealt with those.”

Will Bowden is Building Safety Manager at North Devon Homes. He says the customers are great advocates for safety. “As part of their involvement in the group, they receive training in aspects on the law, best practice, and how we work on safety at North Devon Homes. This helps to raise the level of awareness and knowledge within the group, and they can disseminate that knowledge in a peer-to-peer manner.”

For more information on the Customer Safety Partnership or to join a group please email tracey.williams@ndh-ltd.co.uk

North Devon Homes focus on safety - Credit: Seth Conway Media



