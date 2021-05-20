Part of play park needed for access road to new Barnstaple housing

Published: 9:00 AM May 20, 2021

Google Map Streetview of the play area of which some land would be lost in order to provide the secondary access to the Westacott development - Credit: Google

A proposal that could see part of a play park in Barnstaple used to provide a second access road to a new housing development will be considered by the council.

North Devon Council’s strategy and resources committee, when they met in private on Monday, agreed to consult with the public on the proposal from the developer Progress Land to buy the land at Whiddon Valley from them.

A small section of it would be used to provide a secondary access to the approved urban extension of 149 homes at Westacott.

North Devon Council owns the land, which currently provides a local play area, but the developers of the new development want to buy it from the council so it can be used to put in a new access road.

The plans submitted show that the road would take away just over 10 per cent of the existing area of the park, but this would be replaced with a bigger play area including a brand-new multi-use games area, upgraded play equipment and an improved playing pitch.

You may also want to watch:

The developer’s plans also show other open space and play provision on the development site which show a net gain of usable open space.

Leader of North Devon Council, Cllr David Worden, said: “At this stage, we have only agreed to public consultation on the sale of the land. This doesn’t tie the council into making any decisions but will allow us to hear the public’s views. We know the issue is controversial but we need to make sure that everyone understands fully what is being proposed and lets us know what they think before we make any decisions.”

At the strategy and resources committee meeting, of which the item was discussed with the press and public excluded due to the commercial sensitivity, the members agreed to consult the public on the proposal from the developer to buy the land from the council.

While the developers have made a formal offer to the council, the purpose of this consultation is to gauge the public’s views around the potential use of part of the existing open space for the access road, a council spokesman said.

After the public consultation has finished, the committee will consider the results alongside all of the other considerations before reaching a final decision.

The public consultation begins on May 19, and will continue for four weeks, finishing on June 14.

People can have their say in writing, marked: Ref – Land at Westacott Road, addressed to: Ken Miles, Chief Executive, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, EX31 1DG or via email: publicconsult@northdevon.gov.uk.

North Devon Council planners have previously granted planning permission for the 149 homes scheme to be provided at Westacott.

The application is separate to Barwood Land’s masterplan to transform a nearby 59-hectare site into a ‘new gateway to Barnstaple’, with around 800 new homes, a primary school, a community hub, and employment space, as well as a Park and Change transport facility, as well as a ‘network of open space’ and pedestrian and cycle links.