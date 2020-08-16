The Northern Devon Branch of Parkinson’s UK was formed due to a difficulty finding volunteers to cover its branches in both Torridge and the Barnstaple and district area.

The newly amalgamated branch covers both districts and the free membership will include activities such as local exercise classes, speech therapy and coffee mornings once coronavirus restrictions are fully lifted.

The group is looking to expand its team of volunteers to ensure members across the two districts are well supported.

Vice-chairman Ian Parsons said: “Obviously, there will be extra work involved and with it the need for more help.

“We would love to hear from anyone who might be willing to give up a few hours to join us in our work. In particular we are looking for a new secretary and treasurer.

“There are also a wide range of other jobs which are essential to ensure the smooth running of the enlarged branch, from helping to prepare the newsletter, helping at coffee mornings and fundraising.”

Anyone interested in getting involved as a volunteer, or anyone affected by Parkinson’s is asked to get in touch with chairman Patrick Kivlin on 01237 472408.